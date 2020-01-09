Lady Laura is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Lady Laura measures 39.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 8.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 296 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Laura has an aluminium hull.

Lady Laura also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Laura has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Lady Laura has a fuel capacity of 39,364 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Laura accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.