Length 29.87m
Year 1992
Lady Laura
Motor Yacht
Lady Laura is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Westship, in the United States.
Design
Lady Laura measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.
Lady Laura has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Laura has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.
Lady Laura has a fuel capacity of 17,034 litres, and a water capacity of 2,858 litres.
Accommodation
Lady Laura accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Laura flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.