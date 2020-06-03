Lady Laura is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Westship, in the United States.

Design

Lady Laura measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Lady Laura has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Laura has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Lady Laura has a fuel capacity of 17,034 litres, and a water capacity of 2,858 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Laura accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Laura flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.