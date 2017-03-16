Lady Leila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Horizon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Lady Leila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Horizon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Lady Leila measures 40.23 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.06 metres and a beam of 7.98 metres.

Lady Leila has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Lady Leila also features naval architecture by Gregory Marshall .

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Leila has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Leila has a fuel capacity of 41,600 litres, and a water capacity of 5,300 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Lady Leila has a hull NB of S130-012.