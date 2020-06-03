Read online now
Length 30.48m
Year 1999

Lady Lex

1999

Motor Yacht

Lady Lex is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Lady Lex measures 30.48 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Lex has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Lex accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Lex flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

19Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.1m

crew:

3

draft:

-
