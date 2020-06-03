Length 30.48m
Year 1999
Lady Lex
Motor Yacht
Lady Lex is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Lady Lex measures 30.48 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Lex has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Lady Lex accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Lex flies the flag of the USA.