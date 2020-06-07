Read online now
Length 24.99m
Year 1995

Lady Lila

1995

Motor Yacht

Lady Lila is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Lady Lila measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Lady Lila has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Lila has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Lila accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Lila flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

22Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

3

draft:

1.96m
