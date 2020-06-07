We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.99m
Year 1995
Lady Lila
Motor Yacht
Lady Lila is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Lady Lila measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
Lady Lila has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Lila has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Lady Lila accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Lila flies the flag of the United States.