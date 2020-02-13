Lady Lilian is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti, in Italy.

Lady Lilian is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Lady Lilian measures 36.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.18 feet.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Francois Zuretti.

Lady Lilian also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Lady Lilian is a semi-custom Classic 121' model.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Lilian has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Lady Lilian has a fuel capacity of 42,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,700 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Lilian accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Lilian is a C HULL · MACH Y class yacht.