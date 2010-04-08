Read online now
Length 30.5m
Year 2001

Lady Luck

Motor Yacht

Lady Luck is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Lady Luck measures 30.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 6.61 feet.

Lady Luck accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

guests:

10
speed:

cabins:

5

beam:

6.61m

crew:

5

draft:

1.22m
