Length 30.5m
Year 2001
Lady Luck
Motor Yacht
Lady Luck is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Lady Luck measures 30.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 6.61 feet.
Accommodation
Lady Luck accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.