Lady Luck is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Lady Luck measures 30.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 6.61 feet.

Accommodation

Lady Luck accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.