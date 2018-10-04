Length 40.05m
Lady M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Lady M measures 40.05 metres in length and has a beam of 8.09 feet.
Lady M has a GRP hull.
Lady M also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady M has a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.
Lady M has a fuel capacity of 400 litres.
Accommodation
Lady M accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady M flies the flag of Isle of Man.