Lady M

Lady M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Lady M measures 40.05 metres in length and has a beam of 8.09 feet.

Lady M has a GRP hull.

Lady M also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Lady M has a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Lady M has a fuel capacity of 400 litres.

Lady M accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Lady M flies the flag of Isle of Man.

