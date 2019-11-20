Lady M is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Moonen Shipyards in ’s Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Lady M is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Moonen Shipyards in ’s Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Lady M measures 32.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Moonen.

Lady M also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady M has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady M has a fuel capacity of 29,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady M accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady M has a hull NB of 152.

Lady M flies the flag of France.