Length 31.7m
Year 1985
Lady M
1985|
Sail Yacht
Lady M is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1985 by Alloy Yachts.
Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.
Design
Lady M measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.00 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.
Lady M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by William Garden.
Lady M also features naval architecture by William Garden.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady M has a top speed of 14 knots. .
Accommodation
Lady M accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.