Lady M is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1985 by Alloy Yachts.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Lady M measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.00 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Lady M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by William Garden.

Lady M also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady M has a top speed of 14 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady M accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.