Lady M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay, WI, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Lady M measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 720 tonnes.

Lady M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Lady M also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady M has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady M has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady M accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady M is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 263.

Lady M is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.