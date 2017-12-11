Lady M II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Hakvoort Shipyard.

Design

Lady M II measures 49.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 9.37 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 658 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady M II has a steel hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Lady M II also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady M II has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady M II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady M II has a White hull, whose NB is 210.