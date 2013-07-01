Lady Malak is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Cbi Navi and most recently refitted in 2013.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Lady Malak measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Lady Malak has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Lady Malak also features naval architecture by Cbi Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Malak has a top speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Lady Malak accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Malak has a hull NB of 35.