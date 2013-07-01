We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 32m
Year 2001
Lady Malak
Motor Yacht
Lady Malak is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Cbi Navi and most recently refitted in 2013.
Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.
Design
Lady Malak measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.
Lady Malak has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.
Lady Malak also features naval architecture by Cbi Navi.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Malak has a top speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Lady Malak accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Malak has a hull NB of 35.