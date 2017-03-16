Lady Marcelle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Lady Marcelle measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Lady Marcelle has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Marcelle has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Marcelle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Marcelle flies the flag of Malta.