A series of signature Donald Starkey design elements can be found across the 1999 superyacht Lady Marina. Measuring 63.95 metres, the shape and size of Lady Marina is created through a combination of elegant lines, open spaces, and expansive oval windows to form a unique take on classic luxury yachting.

The height and internal volumes of Lady Marina is impressive, thanks to a beam of 11.20 metres and a double knuckle in the bow, as well as unique mast arrangement and large helicopter deck to the aft reflecting the space inside across the exterior areas.

Her interior, also designed by Donald Starkey, is filled with natural light and offers a rich and sophisticated palette across all areas. Able to accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, with additional space for 14 highly-skilled yacht crew, this custom superyacht is comfortable underway, even at a top speed of 16 knots.