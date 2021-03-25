Lady Mary is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Lady Mary is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Lady Mary measures 32.00 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes.

Lady Mary has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Mary has a fuel capacity of 17,700 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Lady Mary has a hull NB of 681.