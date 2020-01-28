Lady May is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Lady May measures 46.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 390 tonnes.

Lady May has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Lady May also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Lady May has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Lady May has a fuel capacity of 51,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lady May accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady May has a hull NB of 688.