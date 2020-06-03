We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lady May of Glandore
1929|
Motor Yacht
Lady May of Glandore is a custom motor yacht launched in 1929 by Philip & Sons.
Design
Lady May of Glandore measures 31.46 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 138 tonnes.
Lady May of Glandore has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Philip & Sons.
Lady May of Glandore also features naval architecture by Philip & Sons.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady May of Glandore has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Lady May of Glandore has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.
Accommodation
Lady May of Glandore accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.