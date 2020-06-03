Read online now
Length 31.46m
Year 1929

Lady May of Glandore

1929

Motor Yacht

Lady May of Glandore is a custom motor yacht launched in 1929 by Philip & Sons.

Design

Lady May of Glandore measures 31.46 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 138 tonnes.

Lady May of Glandore has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Philip & Sons.

Lady May of Glandore also features naval architecture by Philip & Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady May of Glandore has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady May of Glandore has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lady May of Glandore accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
speed:

11Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

5

draft:

2.8m
