Lady Mazie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Tarrab Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Lady Mazie measures 25.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Mazie has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Lady Mazie has a fuel capacity of 9,463 litres, and a water capacity of 946 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Mazie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Mazie flies the flag of the United States.