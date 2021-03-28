Read online now
Length 25.9m
Year 2000

Lady Mazie

2000

Motor Yacht

Lady Mazie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Tarrab Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Lady Mazie measures 25.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Mazie has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Lady Mazie has a fuel capacity of 9,463 litres, and a water capacity of 946 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Mazie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Mazie flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.6m

crew:

3

draft:

1.7m
