Lady Michelle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2015.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Lady Michelle measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 909 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Michelle has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Lady Michelle also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Michelle has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Michelle has a fuel capacity of 132,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,500 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Michelle accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Michelle is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 228.

Lady Michelle is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.