Length 25.91m
Year 1982

Lady Monroe

1982

|

Motor Yacht

Lady Monroe is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Lady Monroe measures 25.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 96 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Monroe has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Lady Monroe also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Monroe has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Monroe has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Monroe has a fuel capacity of 12,113 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Monroe accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Monroe has a White hull, whose NB is 211.

Lady Monroe flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

7
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.5m

crew:

3

draft:

1.7m
