Lady Monroe
1982|
Motor Yacht
Lady Monroe is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2005.
Design
Lady Monroe measures 25.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 96 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Lady Monroe has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.
Lady Monroe also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Monroe has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lady Monroe has a fuel capacity of 12,113 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.
Accommodation
Lady Monroe accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Monroe has a White hull, whose NB is 211.
Lady Monroe flies the flag of the USA.