Lady Monroe is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Hatteras Yachts in New Bern, United States and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Lady Monroe measures 34.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.26 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 261 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Monroe has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Lady Monroe also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Monroe has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Lady Monroe has a fuel capacity of 24,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,450 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Monroe accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Monroe has a hull NB of EB306.

Lady Monroe is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of British.