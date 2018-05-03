Lady Moura is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Blohm + Voss Shipyards in Hamburg, Germany and most recently refitted in 2007.

Blohm + Voss is an innovative German shipyard specializing in the construction of naval vessels and technically sophisticated megayachts from building facilities in Hamburg including repairs, refits, and modification of such vessels as well as merchant ships.

Design

Lady Moura measures 104.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.40 metres and a beam of 19.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 6,539 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Moura has a steel hull with a steel/aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luigi Sturchio.

Lady Moura also features naval architecture by Blohm + Voss Shipyards.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Moura has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Lady Moura accommodates up to 30 guests . She also houses room for up to 60 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Moura has a hull NB of 954.

Lady Moura is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Bahamas.