Lady Mura is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Dominator .
Design
Lady Mura measures 29.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 6.46 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.
Lady Mura also features naval architecture by Dominator .
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Mura has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Lady Mura accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.