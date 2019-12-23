Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 7 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 29.1m
Year 2010

Lady Mura

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Lady Mura is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Dominator .

Bespoke finally has a meaning.

Design

Lady Mura measures 29.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 6.46 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.

Lady Mura also features naval architecture by Dominator .

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Mura has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Mura accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.46m

crew:

6

draft:

2.85m
Other Dominator yachts
Related News