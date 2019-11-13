Lady Nan Ce is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Lady Nan Ce measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.14 feet.

Lady Nan Ce has a GRP hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Lady Nan Ce also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Accommodation

Lady Nan Ce accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.