Lady Natinia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Canados in Ostia, Italy.

Design

Lady Natinia measures 31.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 172 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Natinia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Canados.

Her interior design is by Dottie Turner.

Lady Natinia also features naval architecture by Canados and Marine Technology Services.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Natinia has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Natinia has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Natinia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Natinia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 110/11.

Lady Natinia is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.