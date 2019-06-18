Read online now
Length 30.7m
Year 2000

Lady of Imperia

2000

Motor Yacht

Lady of Imperia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Lady of Imperia measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.

Lady of Imperia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Lady of Imperia also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady of Imperia has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

80 10 70

speed:

cabins:

beam:

6.45m

crew:

draft:

1.9m
