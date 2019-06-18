We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lady of Imperia
2000|
Motor Yacht
Lady of Imperia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Lady of Imperia measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.
Lady of Imperia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Lady of Imperia also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Lady of Imperia has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.