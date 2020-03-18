Lady P is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Bugari Custom Yacht and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Lady P measures 29 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.49 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a deck material of teak over aluminum.

Lady P has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Stelios Sakiotis.

Lady P has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Lady P has a fuel capacity of 28,464 litres, and a water capacity of 4,550 litres.

Accommodation

Lady P accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.