Length 30.51m
Year 2008
Lady Pegasus II
Motor Yacht
Lady Pegasus II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cheoy Lee.
Design
Lady Pegasus II measures 30.51 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Lady Pegasus II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Michael Burvenich.
Her interior design is by Argonautica Yacht Interiors.
Lady Pegasus II also features naval architecture by Michael Burvenich.
Accommodation
Lady Pegasus II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Lady Pegasus II has a hull NB of 4918.
Lady Pegasus II is an AB class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.