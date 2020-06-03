Lady Pegasus II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Lady Pegasus II measures 30.51 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Pegasus II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Michael Burvenich.

Her interior design is by Argonautica Yacht Interiors.

Lady Pegasus II also features naval architecture by Michael Burvenich.

Accommodation

Lady Pegasus II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Lady Pegasus II has a hull NB of 4918.

Lady Pegasus II is an AB class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.