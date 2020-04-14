Lady Petra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Lady Petra measures 46.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 8.83 feet.

Lady Petra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Lady Petra also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Petra has a top speed of 15.50 knots.

Lady Petra has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Petra accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Lady Petra has a hull NB of 15747.