Lady Power
2005|
Motor Yacht
Lady Power is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.
Design
Lady Power measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.
Lady Power has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.
Lady Power also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Power has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lady Power has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Lady Power accommodates up to 4 crew members.