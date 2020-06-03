Read online now
Length 30.2m
Year 2005

Lady Power

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Lady Power is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.

Design

Lady Power measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Lady Power has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Lady Power also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Power has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lady Power has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Power accommodates up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.8m

crew:

4

draft:

1.8m
