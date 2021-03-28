Lady Rita is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Northcoast Yachts.

Design

Lady Rita measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.56 metres.

Lady Rita has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Lady Rita also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Rita has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Lady Rita accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Rita has a hull NB of 6.