Length 34.75m
Year 1998
Lady Rita
Motor Yacht
Lady Rita is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Northcoast Yachts.
Design
Lady Rita measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.56 metres.
Lady Rita has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.
Lady Rita also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Rita has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Lady Rita accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Rita has a hull NB of 6.