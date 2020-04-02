Lady Roxanne is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2000.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Lady Roxanne measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 118 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Roxanne has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Lady Roxanne also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Roxanne has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lady Roxanne is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2000.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Lady Roxanne measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 118 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Roxanne has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Lady Roxanne also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Roxanne has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Roxanne has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,410 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Roxanne accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Roxanne has a hull NB of FB086.

Lady Roxanne is a MCA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.