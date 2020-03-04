Lady S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Lady S measures 93.00 metres in length and has a beam of 14.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady S has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Michael Leach Design.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Lady S also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Other Specifications

Lady S has a hull NB of 814.