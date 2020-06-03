Lady Sail is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1976 by Cantieri Sangermani , in Italy and most recently refitted in 1999.

Design

Lady Sail measures 25.6 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 5.84 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Sail has a mahogany hull.

Her interior design is by Matteo Picchio Yacht Design.

Lady Sail also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Sail has a top speed of 12.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

Lady Sail flies the flag of British.