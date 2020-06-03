Length 25.6m
Year 1976
Lady Sail
Sail Yacht
Lady Sail is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1976 by Cantieri Sangermani , in Italy and most recently refitted in 1999.
Design
Lady Sail measures 25.6 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 5.84 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Lady Sail has a mahogany hull.
Her interior design is by Matteo Picchio Yacht Design.
Lady Sail also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Sail has a top speed of 12.00 knots. .
Other Specifications
Lady Sail flies the flag of British.