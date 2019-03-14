Lady Sara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Lady Sara measures 56.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 10.21 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 782 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Sara has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Lady Sara also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Sara has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Lady Sara accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Sara is MCA compliant. She has a Snow White hull, whose NB is T050.

Lady Sara flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.