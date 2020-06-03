Lady Sarya is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania in Marina Di Carrara, Italy and most recently refitted in 1993.

Lady Sarya is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania in Marina Di Carrara, Italy and most recently refitted in 1993.

Design

Lady Sarya measures 76.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.07 metres and a beam of 11.58 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,031 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Sarya has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rinaldo Gastaldi.

Lady Sarya also features naval architecture by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania .

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Sarya has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Sarya has a fuel capacity of 179,810 litres, and a water capacity of 95,500 litres.

She also has a range of 4,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Sarya accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 28 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Sarya is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.