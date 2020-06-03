We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 44.35m
Year 2010
Lady Scorpio
Motor Yacht
Lady Scorpio is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Suez Shipyard, in Egypt.
Design
Lady Scorpio measures 44.35 metres in length and has a beam of 7.04 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 315 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Coriolis AB.
Her interior design is by Matt Hjortberg.
Lady Scorpio also features naval architecture by Coriolis AB.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Scorpio has a top speed of 11.70 knots and a cruising speed of 10.30 knots. .
Accommodation
Lady Scorpio accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Scorpio is MCA compliant
Lady Scorpio flies the flag of Cook Islands.