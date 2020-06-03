Lady Scorpio is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Suez Shipyard, in Egypt.

Design

Lady Scorpio measures 44.35 metres in length and has a beam of 7.04 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 315 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Coriolis AB.

Her interior design is by Matt Hjortberg.

Lady Scorpio also features naval architecture by Coriolis AB.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Scorpio has a top speed of 11.70 knots and a cruising speed of 10.30 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Scorpio accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Scorpio is MCA compliant

Lady Scorpio flies the flag of Cook Islands.