Lady Sharon Gale is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Lady Sharon Gale measures 34.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Sharon Gale has a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Sharon Gale accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.