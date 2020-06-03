Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 20 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.1m
Year 1999

Lady Sharon Gale

1999

|

Motor Yacht

Lady Sharon Gale is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Lady Sharon Gale measures 34.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Sharon Gale has a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Sharon Gale accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

7.3m

crew:

4

draft:

1.9m
Other Broward Marine yachts
Featured Events