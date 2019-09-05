We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lady Sheila
2003|
Motor Yacht
Lady Sheila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine .
Design
Lady Sheila measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.
Lady Sheila has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Lady Sheila also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Sheila has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Lady Sheila has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
She also has a range of 650 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lady Sheila accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Sheila has a hull NB of 108/10.