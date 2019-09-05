Lady Sheila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine .

Lady Sheila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine .

Design

Lady Sheila measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.

Lady Sheila has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Lady Sheila also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Sheila has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Lady Sheila has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 650 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Sheila accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Sheila has a hull NB of 108/10.