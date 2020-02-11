Luxury motor yacht Lady Sheridan, built in 2007 by German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen, is a full displacement superyacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen and interior and exterior design by Donald Starkey. This twin screw motor yacht measures 57.9 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Lady Sheridan is the prized vessel of Texan owners John Eddie Williams and wife Sheridan, who were highly involved in the super yacht’s construction. Her design originated from the owner’s attraction to another Abeking and Rasmussen motor yacht Excellence III, and so her exterior design closely resembles the earlier build.

The interior of the luxury vessel focuses on spacious and comfortable areas and strives to balance a variety of styles predominately featuring natural materials in dark tones such as plane tree, ash and makassa. Also of importance to the superyacht’s design was the entertainment quality for her guests.

Amongst her five cabins are an indulgent master suite and four guest cabins. The master bedroom includes a private office and large bathroom. Inside the suite can also be found a separate “quiet” single-sized cabin decorated with an Asian-inspired theme and featuring its own bath. Each cabin is named after one of the word’s great seas including the Mediterranean (master suite), Baltic, Aegean, Adriatic and Caspian.

The bridge deck is home to a guest cabin and, forward of the skylounge, an impressive library that doubles as a meeting spot for guests where they can access the internet, play games or dine. The skylounge boasts an onboard theatre and rotating couches.

The crowning sun deck positions itself as a main entertaining area due to its grill, dumbwaiter, large hot tub, gym and comfortable sun pads.

Luxury yacht Lady Sheridan is powered by two Caterpillar 1,400kW engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 16.5 knots. She can achieve a range of 4,000 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 14.5 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Lady Sheridan is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 14.5 knots while her crew of 15 under the direction of Captain Keith Moore ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include Waverunners, waterskis, wakeboards and tows. Two tenders are stored onboard and are named after the owners’ two daughters.

Lady Sheridan cruises the West Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean during the winter.