Lady Soul
2006|
Motor Yacht
Lady Soul is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Custom Line .
Design
Lady Soul measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.
Lady Soul has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Lady Soul also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Soul has a top speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lady Soul has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lady Soul accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Soul has a hull NB of 30/16.