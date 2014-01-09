Lady Soul is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Custom Line .

Lady Soul is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Custom Line .

Design

Lady Soul measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Lady Soul has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Lady Soul also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Soul has a top speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Soul has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Soul accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Soul has a hull NB of 30/16.