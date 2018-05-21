Lady Sunshine
1990|
Sail Yacht
Lady Sunshine is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Lady Sunshine measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.
Lady Sunshine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by André Runté.
Lady Sunshine also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Lady Sunshine is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Lady Sunshine measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.
Lady Sunshine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by André Runté.
Lady Sunshine also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Lady Sunshine has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lady Sunshine accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Sunshine has a hull NB of 359.