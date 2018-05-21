Lady Sunshine is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Jongert Yachts.

Lady Sunshine is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Lady Sunshine measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Lady Sunshine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by André Runté.

Lady Sunshine also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Lady Sunshine has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Sunshine accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Sunshine has a hull NB of 359.