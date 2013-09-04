Lady Sura is a 49.90m (163'8"ft) motor yacht, custom built in 2012 by Trinity Yachts in Gulfport, MS (United States). This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Trinity Yachts. The yacht's luxury interior styling is the work of Patrick Knowles

This tri deck luxury yacht has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure and a beam of 8.50m (27'10"ft) as well as a 2.40m (7'10"ft) draft. This custom yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience. She also features bow thrusters making her more manoeuvrable at low speeds. Lady Sura is built to comply to MCA and ABS Maltese Cross A1 Yachting Service, AMS, MCA, under 500 IGT standards.

Performance + Capabilities

Lady Sura has a cruising speed of 11 knots, max speed of 19.00 knots and a range of 4000 nm from her 60945-litre fuel tanks.

Lady Sura Accommodation

Lady Sura offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 12 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.