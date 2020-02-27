Lady Tahiti is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Majesty Yachts in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.

Lady Tahiti is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Majesty Yachts in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Lady Tahiti measures 41.05 feet in length and has a beam of 8.14 feet.

Lady Tahiti has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Lady Tahiti also features naval architecture by Gulf Craft.

Model

Lady Tahiti is a semi-custom Majesty 135 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Tahiti has a top speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 2 16v 396 tb93 diesel engines.

Lady Tahiti has a fuel capacity of 37,855 litres, and a water capacity of 7,571 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Tahiti accommodates up to 10 guests in 10 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Tahiti has a hull NB of 135/001.