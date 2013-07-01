Lady Tess is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Mulder Shipyard.

Design

Lady Tess measures 24.9 feet in length and has a beam of 6.3 feet.

Lady Tess has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Her interior design is by Kitty Van Der Kamp.

Lady Tess also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Tess has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Lady Tess has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,400 litres.