Lady Thuraya is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1982 by Lubbe-Voss, in Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Lady Thuraya measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.28 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 90 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Thuraya has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lunstroo Custom Design.

Lady Thuraya also features naval architecture by Lunstroo Custom Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Thuraya has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Lady Thuraya has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Thuraya accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Thuraya flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.