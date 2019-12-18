Lady Victoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Lady Victoria measures 36.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 294 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Victoria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Chan and Mohney Architecture.

Lady Victoria also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Victoria has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lady Victoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Lady Victoria measures 36.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 294 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Victoria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Chan and Mohney Architecture.

Lady Victoria also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Victoria has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Victoria has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Victoria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Victoria has a hull NB of 767.

Lady Victoria is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.