Lady Victoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Lady Victoria measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.81 feet and a beam of 7.15 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 90 tonnes.

Lady Victoria has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Lady Victoria also features naval architecture by Francesco Paszkowski.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Victoria has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Victoria accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Victoria flies the flag of the UK.