Ladyship is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Ladyship measures 41.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ladyship has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Ladyship also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ladyship has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ladyship has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,300 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ladyship accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ladyship has a hull NB of 6437.

Ladyship is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Barbados.